2022 World Cup preview: Best bets, contenders and futures

England (+850): The Three Lions also had their Euro dreams ruined on penalties by Italy in the 2020 final. Even so, this group has more continuity than previous eras.

Gareth Southgate is managing in his second World Cup after England, the 1966 winners, finished fourth in 2018. Harry Kane's 12 qualifying goals were joint-most in all of Europe, and he's in similar form for Tottenham Hotspur.

Germany (+1000): Der Mannschaft are four-time winners, last capturing the title in 2014. But Germany failed to advance from their group at the 2018 World Cup and were 2-0 losers to England in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Performances improved in 2022 qualifying, and the trademark German roster depth is there. But without injured striker Timo Werner, there isn't a clear star.

--Best 2022 World Cup Futures Bets

Mexico to qualify from Group C (-120): El Tri looked shaky at times in qualifying, but Mexico has an exceptional record in the group stage, having advanced to the round of 16 in every tournament since 1994.

Their hopes to advance hinge heavily on a group opener against Poland, a team of similar talent but that hasn't reached the round of 16 since 1986. And pedigree often appears to matter at this level, even if it's not easily explained.

Germany to win Group E (+115): The bookmakers like Spain slightly more. But Germany has proven far more capable of turning in the knife when they get a lead, boasting a +32 goal differential in qualifying. That could be the difference between a first- or second-place finish in a three-game group phase.

Denmark to reach quarterfinals (+160): The Danes played the majority of their qualifiers without Christian Eriksen, who was cleared to return to play this February after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.