    বাংলা

    Man United beat Sociedad 1-0, Spanish side top group

    Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a nice pass

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 04:51 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 04:51 AM

    Manchester United beat hosts Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday but the Spanish side finished top of Europa League Group E on goal difference and the English team will go into the knockout round playoffs.

    Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo played him through on goal with a nice pass, and the 18-year-old placed the ball into the corner of the net.

    "I am really happy with his performance: he was a threat, he scored a goal and did well defensively. It was a great finish, a great attack and really enjoyable," manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport.

    Ronaldo had a chance to double the lead after 42 minutes when he intercepted a defensive pass deep into Sociedad's half, but his lob went just over the bar.

    Sociedad could have equalised one minute later, but Pablo Marin's volley from outside the box was superbly saved by keeper David De Gea.

    United needed one more goal to overtake Sociedad in the standings on goal difference but they struggled to create clearcut chances in the second half.

    "You do not always get what you deserve. In the first game there was a penalty that we didn't think was a penalty, but today we won. There are some positives: Garnacho, Donny (van De Beek) back in the team. We scored a good goal but unfortunately we didn't get the two we needed," Ten Hag said.

    Sociedad topped the group on 15 points, the same as United. Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol will go into the Europa Conference League after finishing third following their 1-0 home win over Omonoia Nicosia.

    Feyenoord beat Lazio 1-0 to finish top of Group F after a thrilling final round of matches that left all four teams on eight points. Danish side Midtjylland grabbed second place after beating Austria's Sturm Graz 2-0 and Lazio go into the Conference League after ending up third.

    Group G winners Freiburg drew 1-1 at Qarabag and French side Nantes will go into the knockout round playoffs after a 2-0 win at Olympiakos.

    Group H winners Ferencvaros qualified for the round of 16 despite a 1-0 loss at Trabzonspor. AS Monaco will enter the playoffs after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-1 and Trabzonspor took the Conference League spot.

    RELATED STORIES
    A long exposure shows FIFA's logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 27, 2022.
    FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football'
    'We try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world,' the FIFA president said following a number of protests made by World Cup teams on human rights ...
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique during the warm up before the match
    Pique to retire
    He will play his last home game at Bercelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Saturday
    Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Paris St Germain - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    PSG beat Juve but finish second in group
    Bemfica pip them to topspot in Group H by the slimmest of margins after hitting Maccabi Haifa for six
    Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v FC Salzburg - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 2, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
    Giroud stars as AC Milan book last-16 spot
    Giroud settled any nerves around the San Siro with an early header

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher