Man United beat Sociedad 1-0, Spanish side top group

Manchester United beat hosts Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday but the Spanish side finished top of Europa League Group E on goal difference and the English team will go into the knockout round playoffs.

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo played him through on goal with a nice pass, and the 18-year-old placed the ball into the corner of the net.

"I am really happy with his performance: he was a threat, he scored a goal and did well defensively. It was a great finish, a great attack and really enjoyable," manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport.