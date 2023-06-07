Inter Miami in the mix for Lionel Messi

Messi, who has been linked to Inter Miami for some time, can choose his next team as a free transfer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June.

Messi has offers from Miami, his former club FC Barcelona and Saudi club Al-Hilal, but Miami is the likeliest landing spot because Barcelona can't guarantee a deal until it sells a player, according to reports from Argentinian and Spanish outlets.

The website SPORT reported last week that Miami offered Messi $54 million per year for four years. Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said Sunday that Miami's offer to Messi included complex sponsorship deals with brands like Apple and Adidas to help pay him top dollar.