Manager Rodgers leaves Leicester as relegation looms

Rodgers's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace which left Leicester with 25 points from 28 games.

They won the Premier League title in 2015-16 against all the odds but are now in danger of the drop after nine seasons in the top flight.

"Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status."