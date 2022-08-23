Varane hails United's 'mature performance' in win over Liverpool

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane praised his team's mentality following Monday's Premier League victory over Liverpool which gave Erik ten Hag's side their first points of the season and allowed them to leapfrog their arch rivals.

Frenchman Varane made his first start this season alongside new recruit Lisandro Martinez with Ten Hag's decision to drop captain Harry Maguire paying off as the home side won 2-1 at Old Trafford after starting the season with two losses.

United looked a completely different side to the one that lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and were thrashed at Brentford as they created numerous chances and Varane said he hoped the result was a launch-pad for the rest of the season.