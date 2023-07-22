Man City hungry for more success next season, Guardiola says

Manchester City are ready to chase more glory after reaching historic heights last season, manager Pep Guardiola said, as the treble winners prepare for the new campaign with a tour to Asia.

The Spaniard's team achieved sporting immortality when they clinched their maiden Champions League crown in June and matched arch-rivals Manchester United's 1999 treble.

But Guardiola already has his sights on the next season, with the same desire to achieve more success.