Ten Hag slams Man Utd players for leaving Rayo Vallecano game early

"We are a team and that means you stay until the end," Ten Hag told Viaplay. "This is unacceptable for all those involved."

Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

United will play in the second-tier Europa League this term.

They will open their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.