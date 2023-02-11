    বাংলা

    Trossard opens account but Arsenal held by Brentford

    The Belgian forward replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 05:22 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 05:22 PM

    New signing Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Premier League leaders Arsenal but they were left frustrated as Ivan Toney secured a deserved 1-1 draw for Brentford on Saturday.

    The Belgian forward replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling and made an almost instant impact to convert a low cross by Bukayo Saka.

    An eight-point lead in the table beckoned for Mikel Arteta's side but they never looked comfortable against an enterprising Brentford who should have been ahead by halftime.

    Toney, guilty of missing a sitter in the first half, pounced in the 72nd minute to nod in Christian Norgaard's cross.

    Despite dropping points for the second week in a row Arsenal lead the table by six points from champions Manchester City with both clubs having played the same amount of games.

    Arsenal have 51 points from 21 games with City, who play Aston Villa on Sunday, on 45.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chelsea manager Graham Potter at the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium, London, Britain on February 11, 2023.
    Chelsea boss Potter sees signs of progress despite draw
    Potter has struggled to find a way to meld the Blues' new signings with a host of players returning from injury
    Premier League - West Ham United v Chelsea - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 11, 2023 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores their second goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Tony Obrien
    Big spenders Chelsea held 1-1 at West Ham
    West Ham climbed up to 15th but are only two points ahead of Everton, the highest placed team in the relegation spots
    Pat Cummins of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021.
    Nagpur pitch was difficult but not unplayable: Cummins
    Indian spinners claimed 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a track where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably
    @BCCI/Twitter
    India beat Australia by innings in Nagpur Test
    Having conceded a significant lead of 223, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher