Superb Brazil hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in Paris

Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup.

It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen. However, Tunisia equalised seven minutes later with an opportunistic header by Montassar Talbi from a free kick.