    বাংলা

    Superb Brazil hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in Paris

    Winger Raphinha scored twice and set up another goal in their last game before the World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 06:09 AM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 06:09 AM

    Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup.

    It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.

    Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen. However, Tunisia equalised seven minutes later with an opportunistic header by Montassar Talbi from a free kick.

    Brazil were back in front a minute later though when Raphinha found Richarlison ghosting behind the defence and the striker fired a low shot between the keeper's legs.

    During the goal celebrations a banana was thrown from the stands towards the Brazil players, who have been vocal against racism after Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Atletico Madrid fans before their derby against Real Madrid this month.

    The Brazilian FA (CBF) released a statement "vehemently repudiating yet another episode of racism in football".

    "The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe," Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

    Richarlison said racism would continue if there was no punishment handed out.

    "As long as they keep 'blah blah blah' and don't punish, it's going to continue like this, happening every day and in every corner," he added.

    Brazil extended their lead through a Neymar penalty in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni held Casemiro back.

    Raphinha scored his second with a precise low shot from the edge of the area in the 40th after a lightning counter-attack.

    Two minutes later, Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn received a straight red card for a foul on Neymar.

    With victory assured, Brazil eased off in the second half as manager Tite sent on several substitutes.

    Flamengo forward Pedro, the biggest sensation in the Brazilian league this season, came on and netted the fifth with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box in the 74th.

    Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 and also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

    RELATED STORIES
    Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica
    Messi at the double as Argentina beat Jamaica
    He topped a rasping strike from outside the box with a sublime freekick to seal a 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up in New Jersey
    Son's first half header sees South Korea down Cameroon
    South Korea down Cameroon
    Son pounces in the 35th minute after Andre Onana keeps out Kim Jin-su's initial shot
    Iran fight back to draw 1-1 with Senegal in World Cup warm-up
    Iran fight back to draw in WC warm-up
    Senegal only manage to hold the lead for nine minutes before Sardar Azmoun equalises
    Bangladesh sweep T20 series 2-0 against UAE
    Tigers sweep UAE series
    Rizwan and Hameed put up a good fight but the Tigers secure the win with a balanced show

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher