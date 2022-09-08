Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto

Atletico defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring two minutes into stoppage time when his deflected shot from the edge of the box left Porto keeper Diogo Costa helpless.

Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe levelled four minutes later from a penalty after Hermoso handled the ball inside the area.

With a 1-1 draw looming at the Metropolitano Stadium, substitute Griezmann sealed victory for the hosts with a close-range header in the 101st minute after Axel Witsel set the Frenchman up with a superb header following a corner.

"We did not play a good game," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

"There were almost no chances for (any of the teams). One for (Porto) in the second half, the disallowed goal for us, a weak shot from Koke in the first half... But very little from the game."

It was only the second time in Champions League history that three goals have been scored in the 90th minute or later -- excluding extra time -- with the first coming last December when the same two teams met in Portugal.

"I never talk about luck, but my players were superior, Atletico didn't arrive (for the game) until the second half," Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said.

"At some point Simeone didn't know what to do to hurt us. The performance of my players was fantastic.