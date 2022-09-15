No magic formula but positive signs for Potter at Chelsea

There were areas of concern too. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked out of touch and Chelsea lacked the clinical edge to put the game to bed before Salzburg's reply from Noah Okafor.

"Did what Voldemort couldn't and got a result against Potter," Salzburg posted on Twitter, referencing Potter's fictional namesake Harry.

Chelsea have failed to win either of their two opening games in the Champions League for the first time since 1999. They sit bottom of Group E with one point from two games and, with a double-header against Milan to come, they face a scrap to reach the last 16.

Potter is only the eighth Englishman to manage in the Champions League after last week replacing Thomas Tuchel, the German who won the competition for the Londoners a few months after being hired in 2021.

Some Chelsea fans sang Tuchel's name and there is a feeling in some quarters that hiring Potter, however much his work at Brighton was admired, is something of a gamble.

But he cut a calm and composed presence on the touchline and was measured in his analysis of Chelsea's display.

"We're frustrated with just the one point. I thought the application of the players, the attitude of the players was fantastic and I really enjoyed how they went about their work against a good opponent, an opponent that makes it difficult for you," Potter told reporters.