'Big Three' will be missed but game will continue to thrive: Inglot

Tennis will miss the impact of the 'Big Three' both on and off the court when Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic join Roger Federer in retirement but the game has a bright future and will continue to thrive, former ATP Board member Alex Inglot said.

Federer brought his career to an end last year at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal and Djokovic, who have each won 22 majors, are both in their mid-30s.

The trio have dominated men's tennis over the last 20 years and played a major role in shaping the direction of the sport away from the court.