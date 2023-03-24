    বাংলা

    Martinez praises Ronaldo as Portugal start new cycle

    The Portugal coach restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old’s contribution

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 07:03 AM

    New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised the positive influence of record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo as they beat Liechtenstein 4-0 on Thursday at the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

    Martinez said matches against smaller teams could become traps but that the Portuguese had made the perfect start in Group J against the tiny Alpine principality.

    It marked a record 197th cap for Ronaldo, who scored the last two goals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium to extend his record-breaking international tally to 120.

    "It was very, very positive," Martinez told Portuguese television.

    "It was an obvious next step from the attitude and the work we did in training. It is always very difficult to play this type of game, they are 'trap games', but the way we played with the ball and how we smothered the danger of Liechtenstein was very important."

    Martinez, the former Belgium manager, took over from Fernando Santos after Portugal lost in last year's World Cup quarter-final to Morocco in Qatar.

    His line-up, however, did not differ much from his predecessor and they were quick to take the lead through Joao Cancelo but failed to add more goals until the start of the second half.

    "We started the first half well but then got frustrated," Martinez said. "We have to grow in these games. The performance in the second half was much better. It was an opportunity to gain three points and more than that for the players to get to know me and me them.

    "It's always complicated when you have a lot of opposition players in front of goal. You have to control your emotions, you cannot be too individualistic."

    Martinez restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old’s contribution.

    "It's a new cycle. It's important for a player to show commitment and that we can use his experience, and Cristiano shows that," the coach added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal from the penalty spot.
    Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance
    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, celebrated his 197th cap in a new record
    Syrian boy Nabil Saeed, who achieved his dream of meeting Al-Nasr's Cristiano Ronaldo, cheers for Al-Nasr during a match between Al-Nasr and Al-Batin, in Marsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mar 3, 2023.
    Syrian boy fulfils dream of meeting Ronaldo after quake
    Nabil Saeed met the Portuguese forward briefly, giving him a high-five and a big hug after being invited to watch Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia
    Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 22, 2023. Al-Nassr FC/Handout via REUTERS
    Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness
    Ronaldo says he is certain that in the coming years the league will be the fourth, fifth or sixth most competitive in the world
    Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2023.
    Ronaldo booked, subbed and goalless in a rough night
    Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain