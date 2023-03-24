Martinez praises Ronaldo as Portugal start new cycle

"It was very, very positive," Martinez told Portuguese television.

"It was an obvious next step from the attitude and the work we did in training. It is always very difficult to play this type of game, they are 'trap games', but the way we played with the ball and how we smothered the danger of Liechtenstein was very important."

Martinez, the former Belgium manager, took over from Fernando Santos after Portugal lost in last year's World Cup quarter-final to Morocco in Qatar.

His line-up, however, did not differ much from his predecessor and they were quick to take the lead through Joao Cancelo but failed to add more goals until the start of the second half.

"We started the first half well but then got frustrated," Martinez said. "We have to grow in these games. The performance in the second half was much better. It was an opportunity to gain three points and more than that for the players to get to know me and me them.