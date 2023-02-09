Sorry PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille

Paris St Germain's miserable start to the year continued when they were knocked out of the French Cup last 16 by bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.

Marseille, who had only beaten PSG twice since the capital side were taken over by Qatar Sport Investment (QSI) in 2011, reached the quarter-finals thanks to an Alexis Sanchez penalty and a Ruslan Malinovskyi thunderbolt after Sergio Ramos's first-half equaliser.

PSG have now lost three times already in 2023 and the Cup defeat comes less than a week before they take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.