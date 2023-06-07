France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al Ittihad

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has joined Al Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year deal, the Saudi Arabian champions said on Tuesday, after the French striker's departure from Real Madrid.

According to media reports, the contract is estimated to be worth more than 100 million euros ($106.89 million).

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe," the 35-year-old Benzema said.