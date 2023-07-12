India's Jaiswal debuts as opener, Gill at three for West Indies Test

India left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his Test debut as opener while Shubman Gill will move down the order to number three in the first match against West Indies beginning later on Wednesday, visiting captain Rohit Sharma said.

Gill has been playing as Rohit's opening partner in recent times, including in the World Test Championship final, which they lost to Australia last month.

Before the first match of the two-Test series in West Indies, Gill asked head coach Rahul Dravid to let him bat at number three, a position held by veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped from the side.

"He said he can do better for the team at number three. It helps us too as it creates a left-right opening combination," Rohit said in his pre-match press conference.