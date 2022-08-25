    বাংলা

    Eintracht keeper Trapp rejects offer from Manchester United

    Eric Ten Haag is keen to bring in another goalkeeper to add pressure on first-choice David de Gea, who was a liability in their 4-0 loss to Brentford this month

    Published : 25 August 2022, 02:25 PM
    Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain at the Europa League champions who are competing in this season's Champions League group stage.

    "There was a lot of talk in the past days about an interest from Manchester United," Trapp said on social media. "It is correct that I have a written offer."

    "Manchester United are a world class team and that I consider it and think about is something, I am sure, everyone can understand. Yesterday, however, I informed both clubs that I decided for Eintracht."

    United coach Eric Ten Haag is eager to bring in another goalkeeper to add pressure on first choice David de Gea, who was a liability in their 4-0 loss to Brentford this month.

    United, who did not qualify for the Champions League this season, have just three points from their first three matches in the Premier League, with two losses and a win, over Liverpool last week.

    The 32-year-old Trapp, who played for Paris St Germain between 2015-18, has settled well in Frankfurt since his return, initially on loan in 2018. He has also earned six caps for Germany.

