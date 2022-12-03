Ambivalent Argentines want to be Messi but are more Maradona: author

Argentines aspire to be like clean-living Lionel Messi but in reality are more like flawed rebel Diego Maradona, an author says, as comparisons between the two great No 10s become a dominant talking point of the Qatar World Cup.

Both men have become part of Argentina's national identity, Messi inheriting the late Maradona's brilliance and shirt on the pitch. Off it, they could hardly have been more different, one a diffident family man the other a flamboyant troublemaker.

"Lio is the Argentine we all want to be - respectful, seeing doors open for him all over the world, projecting a good image, with his family everywhere," Marcelo Sottile, author of "Messi El Distinto" (Messi, The Different One), said.