Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

They took the lead in the 33rd minute after Real defender Antonio Ruediger passed across his own area to Barca's Sergio Busquets, who began a move that ended with Gavi all alone inside the box to score with a precise left-foot strike.

Lewandowski extended the lead 12 minutes later on the counter when Frenkie de Jong found Gavi, who ghosted in behind Real's defensive line.

He sprinted through the left channel before putting it on a plate for the Polish striker, who tapped into the back of the empty net.