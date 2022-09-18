Guendouzi scores both in Marseille's 1-1 draw

Matteo Guendouzi was the villain and hero as Olympique de Marseille drew 1-1 at home against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The midfielder scored both goals, but the opener was into his own net, as OM moved provisionally top of the standings with 20 points from eight games.

They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by one point while fourth-placed RC Lens can also leapfrog them if they win at Nantes.