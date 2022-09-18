    বাংলা

    Guendouzi scores both in Marseille's 1-1 draw

    The midfielders opener was into his own net

    Matteo Guendouzi was the villain and hero as Olympique de Marseille drew 1-1 at home against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

    The midfielder scored both goals, but the opener was into his own net, as OM moved provisionally top of the standings with 20 points from eight games.

    They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by one point while fourth-placed RC Lens can also leapfrog them if they win at Nantes.

    Rennes are eighth on 12 points.

    Marseille fell behind in the 25th minute when Guendouzi deflected Hamari Traore's cross into his own net.

    The French international, however, made up for his mistake seven minutes into the second half by heading home from Jordan Veretout's corner.

    Elsewhere, Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after nine seconds as Nice slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Angers and Monaco moved up to fifth on 14 points with a 3-0 victory at Stade de Reims.

