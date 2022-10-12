    বাংলা

    Ten-man Man City close in on knockout stages with draw in Copenhagen

    Mahrez misses a penalty, Sergio Gomez sees red and a Rodri goal is disallowed but City close in on knockout stages

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 07:23 PM

    Manchester City closed in on the Champions League last 16 after drawing 0-0 at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

    VAR took centre stage in an action-packed first half in Copenhagen. City thought they had taken the lead 11 minutes in with a goal-of-the-season contender from Rodri, only for the strike to be ruled out for handball in the build-up.

    The video assistant referee stepped in again moments later to help City win a penalty for another handball, but Riyad Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

    A busy VAR then asked the referee to have another look at a foul by Sergio Gomez on the edge of the penalty area on the half hour mark, with the on-field official choosing to show the City full back a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

    The 10 men more than held their own in the second half, but with Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend and qualification for the knockout stage almost secured, City left top goalscorer Erling Haaland on the bench and saw out the draw.

    Top of Group G with 10 points from four matches, City will be sure of a place in the last 16 if Sevilla fail to beat Borussia Dortmund later on Tuesday, while Copenhagen are third on two points.

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group H - Maccabi Haifa v Juventus - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - October 11, 2022 Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili celebrates scoring their first goal
    Haifa beat Juventus for first CL win
    They had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud's cross
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 Sri Lanka players celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Jonathan Bairstow
    Sri Lanka, Namibia post warmup wins
    Dasun Shanaka's Lankan side arrive for the current edition in Australia buoyed by their Asia Cup triumph
    Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi
    Barca ready to fight for survival: Xavi
    Barcelona found themselves in the group of death with Inter and Bayern Munich
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadium Preview - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 22, 2022 General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
    Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup
    A strong demand comes despite the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Qatar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher