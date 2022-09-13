Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Ajax even as injuries mount

"We had obvious football problems which were from misjudgments. Everyone wanted to sort it by themselves, there was no structure.

"We had four or five days now of absolute truth, not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now. This is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch, no pointing at each other."

Liverpool, however, were dealt another injury blow with Klopp saying full back Andy Robertson is out until after the international break this month while Curtis Jones is also unavailable.

Klopp also said he does not expect Naby Keita to go on international duty while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is no closer to a return.

"The expected return date is somewhere in October," Klopp said. "With Ox it's the same. That's why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad."