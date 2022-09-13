Gundogan says Haaland can be X-factor for Man City in Europe

"We hope for it. This year having a proper number nine is going to help us a lot," Gundogan said. "We will see and the Champions League is an incredible thing to achieve.

"It's never easy to play in this competition and sometimes little details can decide the outcome."

Haaland has hit the ground running since joining City in the close season with 12 goals in all competitions so far, including two on his European debut for City as they beat Sevilla 4-0 in their first game to sit top of Group G.

"The numbers they speak for themselves. I think the club has signed an incredible player," Gundogan added. "He's done well on the pitch, but his character, determination and attitude off it (has also been impressive) from such a young boy.

"He's very mature and his future is very bright. We're both really looking forward to the game against our old club."