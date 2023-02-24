Arsenal's Partey in contention for Leicester trip, Jesus still out

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be back for the Premier League leaders at Leicester City on Saturday but Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from his long-term injury, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Partey missed Arsenal's 3-1 home defeat by Manchester City and 4-2 comeback victory at Aston Villa last week due to a lower back injury, while Jesus has been out of action since suffering a knee problem playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Thomas has not trained much but looks like he could be available. Let's see how he trains today," Arteta told reporters on Friday on the eve of the visit to 14th-placed Leicester.

"He is a really important player for us who we missed in the last few games but hopefully he can be available.