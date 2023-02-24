    বাংলা

    Arsenal's Partey in contention for Leicester trip, Jesus still out

    Partey missed Arsenal's 3-1 home defeat by Manchester City and 4-2 comeback victory at Aston Villa last week

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 11:16 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 11:16 AM

    Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be back for the Premier League leaders at Leicester City on Saturday but Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from his long-term injury, manager Mikel Arteta said.

    Partey missed Arsenal's 3-1 home defeat by Manchester City and 4-2 comeback victory at Aston Villa last week due to a lower back injury, while Jesus has been out of action since suffering a knee problem playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.

    "Thomas has not trained much but looks like he could be available. Let's see how he trains today," Arteta told reporters on Friday on the eve of the visit to 14th-placed Leicester.

    "He is a really important player for us who we missed in the last few games but hopefully he can be available.

    "(Jesus) is progressing well. He is doing more and more on the field. The knee is not reacting so it's really positive. We want him back quickly but respect the timeline from the doctors. He is usually pushing the boundaries."

    Arsenal lead the table with 54 points, two above second-placed City who have played a game more. Manchester United sit third with 49, while Tottenham Hotspur are fourth on 42.

    But Arteta believes the championship is not a two-horse race.

    "I think there are more teams involved and every day is going to be a race - a race to convince those players how to train better, to play better," he said.

    "Against Leicester, we are going to have to be really good to beat them, especially with the way they have been playing the last few weeks."

    Leicester lost 3-0 at in-form Manchester United last time out but they thrashed visitors Tottenham 4-1 and won 4-2 at Aston Villa in the two games before that.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles celebrates after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on February 18, 2023.
    Selles appointed Southampton manager until end of season
    His first task in his newly confirmed post will be this Saturday's trip to relegation rivals Leeds United.
    Australia captain Pat Cummins, pictured here reacting after the second cricket test against India in New Delhi, February 19, 2023.
    Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother
    Steve Smith will lead the side in Indore, where the match begins on Wednesday
    Batting sensation Brook was on a career-best 184 not out from 169 balls on the opening day Wellington Test. Photo: Reuters
    England hammer NZ on Day 1
    Brook has now scored four centuries in his past five Tests, continuing an incredible start in the longest format
    World champions England reach Dhaka for limited-overs series
    World champions reach Dhaka
    Both England and Bangladesh have already secured their spots in the ODI World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher