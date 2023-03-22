Russian U17 women's team play international in Bangladesh despite ban

Russia's under-17 women's team beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Dhaka on Wednesday despite an ongoing FIFA and UEFA ban aimed at isolating the country from international football because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russians are a guest team at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) under-17 championship, an invitation that fuelled speculation that the Russian Football Union (RFU) might be looking to make a switch to the Asian Football Confederation.

Russian teams have been suspended from European and FIFA competitions since Moscow launched what it called a "special military operation" in Ukraine last February.

A move to the AFC was touted by RFU chief Aleksander Dyukov last November as a possible option to allow the Russian national team and clubs to return to international competition.

On Wednesday, there was little out of the ordinary in the build-up to the match, with the Russian anthem being played out loud at the Kamalapur Stadium before the match kicked off in front of a sparse crowd.

The handful of Russian spectators in attendance held up Russian flags and chanted loudly, as Russia eased to victory with a dominant performance.