TV BLACKOUT

In broadcast rights, the women's game has struggled to compete. The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, threatened Europe's "Big 5" nations with a TV World Cup blackout unless their broadcasters upped their offers.

According to FIFA, broadcasters from Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy offered only $1 million to $10 million for the right to show World Cup games. That compared with the $100 million to $200 million paid for the men's tournament.

"We had to arm-wrestle some people to take the TV deals," said Jill Ellis, the coach who led the United States to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019 and who now leads FIFA's technical committee.

British broadcaster the BBC released figures on Monday showing that 12 million watched Sunday's final live on BBC alone, beating the Wimbledon men's final last month which drew 11.3 milliion viewers on BBC. The World Cup final was also shown on rival channel ITV which has not released figures.

The question now is whether the vast audiences that tuned in to the World Cup can lead to larger broadcast rights and sponsorship deals for national sides and the domestic clubs that are needed to sustain interest outside of major tournaments.

"Women's football domestically is still in start-up phase," Lisa Parfitt, director of Women in Football and co-founder of sports marketing agency The Space Between, told Reuters of the game in general. "So it's a matter of investing."

England's success in Euro 2022, when 17.4 million people tuned in to watch the Lionesses beat Germany in extra time, has shown what can happen when a team's success becomes part of the national conversation. The viewing figures did not include those watching in big fan parks and pubs.

Players like Jill Scott, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone have built up huge social media followings and signed multiple brand sponsorships, keeping their names and the game in the spotlight.