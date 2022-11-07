Liverpool draw Real in Champions League last 16 in repeat of ast season's final

Holders Real Madrid will face English Premier League side Liverpool once again in the Champions League last 16 - a repeat of last season's final - while Paris St Germain will take on German champions Bayern Munich.

Madrid edged Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a Vinicius Junior strike.

The pair were pulled out of the hat in Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, having also met in the 2017-18 final, which the Spanish side won as well.

Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League -- five victories and one draw -- winning the two finals and progressing in their only knockout-stage tie, 3-1 and 0-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season, in these six meetings.

One of the pre-tournament favourites Bayern and PSG will not go all the way, as the duo meet next, in a season that could be veteran PSG forward Lionel Messi's last chance to add to his four crowns won with Barcelona.