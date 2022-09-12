Juve denied late winner in 2-2 draw with Salernitana

Juventus sprung to life when Bremer scored in the 51st minute with a fantastic header and the home side then dominated possession and pressed high up the field and were awarded a penalty for a foul by Tonny Vilhena on defender Alex Sandro.

Bonucci failed to beat goalkeeper Luigi Sepe with his effort from the spot but fired home on the rebound.

Juve were not done there, however, and thought they had won it when Milik rose at the near post from a corner to glance his effort in before celebrating wildly.

Referee Matteo Marcenaro, however, was sent across to the VAR screen following a lengthy stoppage and the goal was ruled out as Bonucci was shown to be offside in front of the keeper when Milik made contact with the ball.

"The second half was a good game," Allegri told DAZN.

"It's a result that sends us into the match on Wednesday with a different mood than a defeat."

Salernitana coach Davide Nicola praised the VAR.

"We are very satisfied with the performance we put in and it would've been very disappointing to leave empty-handed," he said.

"VAR proves this sport has credibility. From the moment that the player who is offside tries to reach the ball, he is interfering with play."