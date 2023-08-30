Spain must break pact of silence over sexist behaviour, equality minister says

Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed Hermoso and kissed her on the lips.

However, the case will be closed if Hermoso does not file a formal complaint.

Gender issues are a prominent topic in Spain. In the past several years, tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence.

The left-wing coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has presided over several legal reforms including around equal pay and abortion rights.

Spain is now under a caretaker government after an inconclusive election in July that was marked by heated debate over women´s rights. Government opponents criticised a sexual violence law that introduced the concept of consent but inadvertently introduced a loophole enabling over 1,000 imprisoned offenders to get their sentences reduced or ended early.

The hard-right Vox party on Wednesday said the Rubiales case was a "political witchhunt" designed to obfuscate the errors committed by the government with the sexual violence law.

"With common sense you can distinguish what is rude or bad manners from what is a crime," Vox said on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Vox called for Rubiales to resign, citing behaviour incompatible with the presidency of a federation. At the event in Sydney, he also grabbed his crotch in a gesture of celebration while standing next to Queen Letizia.

Montero welcomed criticism that the government has been slow to act over the Rubiales crisis, saying that in the past it has been reprimanded for moving too fast for society to assimilate changes on women's rights.

"I have been accused all the time of going too fast," she said. "I am glad that the view is now that the changes have to go even faster, be even more forceful and go deeper."