WTC runners-up India begin new cycle in West Indies

India will begin their next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-Test series in West Indies next month, which will be followed by eight limited-overs matches, the Caribbean cricket board has said.

India lost to Australia in the WTC final on Sunday, repeating their 2021 performance when they finished runners-up behind inaugural champions New Zealand.

Beginning on Jul 12, Rohit Sharma's team will play their series opener against West Indies in Dominica before moving to Trinidad to play the 100th Test match between the sides.

"We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India," Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave said in a statement.