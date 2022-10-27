    বাংলা

    Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

    The Brazilian also said his team mates Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on a different level in terms of fitness and energy.

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 02:11 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 02:11 PM

    Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not concerned about the potential for burnout during the club's demanding schedule and says he is ready to play 70 games a season if required.

    Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

    "I'm doing good recovery after the games - eating better, sleeping better, and enjoying the life in the Arsenal t-shirt a lot. So I'm ready to play 50, 60, 70 games per season," Jesus told reporters ahead of Thursday's game against PSV.

    The Brazilian also said his team mates Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on a different level in terms of fitness and energy.

    "I think I am a player with a lot of energy and I run all the time, I fight all the time," Jesus added.

    "But when I train every day with them I realise I am not even close to them. They just don't stop. They are machines, quality players as well all, and they're still young, both 21."

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 26, 2022 FC Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres look dejected after being knocked out of the Champions League REUTERS/Nacho Doce
    LaLiga resumes following Spain's European debacle
    For the first time in history Spain had three teams knocked out of the top European tournament in the group stage
    Champions League - Group E - FC Salzburg v Chelsea - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - October 25, 2022 Chelsea manager Graham Potter celebrates after the match REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
    Potter returns to Brighton with unbeaten Chelsea
    Potter, who Brighton lured from Swansea City in 2019, took over at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel's sacking
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 26, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi REUTERS/Nacho Doce
    Barca needed a beating to grow: Xavi
    The Catalans have won only one of their five European games in the group
    Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch at T20 World Cup
    Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch
    Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also reached the 50-mark as India eased to a competitive 179 for two before restricting the Dutch to 123

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher