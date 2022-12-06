    বাংলা

    Now is not the time to lift Russia, Belarus sanctions: IOC

    The Olympic body says it has no immediate plans to lift sanctions on the countries even though the qualifying process for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics goes into full swing next year

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 05:41 AM

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no immediate plans to lift sanctions on Russia and Belarus even though the qualifying process for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics goes into full swing next year, the Olympic body said on Monday.

    The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove from competition athletes from Russia and Belarus, which Moscow used as a key staging area for the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine that Russia calls a 'special operation'.

    Speaking on the first day of the IOC's Executive Board meeting, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said there had been no change to the sanctions put in place at the start of the war in Ukraine despite the Paris Games starting in just over a year and a half.

    "Now is not the time to be lifting sanctions on the Russians or the Belarusians," Adams said. "The sanctions remain very much in place."

    While events that count towards qualification in some sports for the Paris Olympics have already been held, most sports will stage their continental or global qualification events in the coming 18 months.

    A total of 32 sports are on the programme for the Olympics in 2024 with over 10,000 athletes expected to qualify in total.

    "In the end it is a little bit of speculation (as to when sanctions could be lifted) ... but there are many factors at the moment," Adams said. "We are still some way away from the Games. Admittedly qualification is soon to begin.

    "We have to see how things go. It is a rapidly changing, often a daily changing, situation there. The sanctions remain in place for the time being. I would not want to comment on the state of qualification of athletes for Paris."

    While the IOC's position could change in the future, some federations have been clear that the only way to reinstate Russia and Belarus in their sport would be the removal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

    "This is fairly simple. Get out of Ukraine," said World Athletics President Seb Coe said last week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    It's just like watching Brazil
    Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing at Stadium 974, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with South Korea
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Tokyo watch Japan v Croatia - Tokyo, Japan - Dec 6, 2022 Japan fans look dejected at the Bee bar after the penalty shootout as Japan are eliminated from the World Cup
    Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in WC
    Fans in turn clutched at their hair and whelped with joy as they watched Japan open the scoring before an equaliser left the two teams deadlocked
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal
    Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury
    The Brazil forward thanked his fans for their messages of support, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in the match against South Korea
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Brazil crush South Korea
    The South Americans will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher