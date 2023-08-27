    বাংলা

    Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

    The race started dry before rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with a dry period followed by a torrential downpour that halted proceedings

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 04:31 PM

    Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory on Sunday after beating the rain to win a chaotic and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

    The Red Bull driver's home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success and was the team's 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

    The race started dry before rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with a dry period followed by a torrential downpour that halted proceedings on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.

    Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin back on the podium with second place and a bonus point for fastest lap after the eventual rolling re-start behind the safety car led to a thrilling final chase.

    Pierre Gasly was third for Renault-owned Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Mexican team mate and closest rival, collected a five-second post-race penalty for speeding in the pit lane and dropped to fourth.

    Verstappen now leads Perez by a mighty 138 points with nine races remaining.

    "Incredible. They didn't make it easy for us with the weather to make all the right calls. Incredibly proud," said Verstappen as his army of orange-clad fans began the celebrations.

    "I already had goosebumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start," added the 25-year-old.

    "Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans are still going at it. So an incredible atmosphere."

    Verstappen's 11th victory of the season, and 46th of his career, provided another big push towards clinching a third title well before the end of the season.

    Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished fifth with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes and fellow-Briton Lando Norris seventh for McLaren.

    Alex Albon collected more precious points for Williams in eighth, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon 10th for Alpine.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell drives in front of race fans during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip.
    For F1, what happens in Vegas ends up in Biggin Hill
    The Biggin Hill media and technology centre in the UK is responsible for the production of the TV broadcast of F1 races around the world, leading to it transferring more data than Hubble telescope
    A Boeing 737 Max aeroplane of Brazilian airlines GOL Linhas Aereas prepares to land at Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Dec 9, 2020.
    Passengers not willing to pay to offset emissions: Brazilian airlines
    Despite being as cheap as 3.00 reais, only 0.013% of passengers paid to offset their carbon emissions
    Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister S Iswaran speaks during a news conference at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix night race in Singapore September 15, 2017.
    Singapore anti-graft agency probes transport minister
    The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said it was interviewing the minister, S Iswaran, who was "assisting" in a case, but did not provide further details
    Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team, drives during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2023 in Silverstone, Great Britain.
    British GP: McLaren capitalises, Williams stumbles
    McLaren shocked Formula One fans by seizing the spotlight with unexpected second and fourth place finished

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin