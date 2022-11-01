Pub owners in Germany to boycott telecast of Qatar World Cup games

Some pub owners in Germany will not be showing matches of the upcoming Qatar World Cup, saying they took the decision from "an ethical standpoint" given the Gulf state's record on human rights.

Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Disquiet over the country's human rights record has led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the games at the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.