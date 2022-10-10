Waiving Djokovic ban would be 'slap in the face' for Australia: ex-minister

Waiving Novak Djokovic's visa ban to let him play the Australian Open would be a "slap in the face" for Australian people who vaccinated for COVID-19, opposition lawmaker and former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday.

Serbian Djokovic was deported from Australia in the leadup to the Grand Slam in January for declining to be vaccinated.

The former world number one is barred from the country until 2025 but can have his three-year visa ban waived by the government.

Australia in July scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their COVID vaccination status, and Djokovic has said he was hoping for "positive news" on his bid to play next year's Australian Open.