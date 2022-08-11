Return of big names will help shape Serie A title race

"I think Inter, Milan and Roma are much stronger than last year. Winning will be more difficult, you will have to work very well," Allegri told reporters.

After a second successive fourth-placed finish, Juve have been busy in the transfer market, signing forward Angel Di Maria and Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

Roma's Europa Conference League win - their first major European title in more than six decades and their first trophy in 14 years - and the signing of striker Paulo Dybala from Juve make them dark horses for the title.

Jose Mourinho will try to lead Roma to their first Scudetto in more than 20 years.

Venezia had earned promotion to the top flight after a 19-year absence but were sent straight back down again last season, a fate the could await AC Monza, Cremonese and US Lecce.

Monza, however, are not just planning to survive.

After taking their transfer spending in the close season to more than 21 million euros ($21.31 million) the Serie A new boys are targeting a place in the top half.

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi bought Monza for a bargain when they were in the third tier in 2018, three years after the club's bankruptcy.

The former Italian prime minister has brought cash, contacts and former Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani in the hope that the club will eventually compete in Europe.