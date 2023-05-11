Ageless Dhoni reinvents himself to remain useful in IPL

Widely regarded as a master tactician, Dhoni is also known for his swashbuckling batting - best illustrated by his unbeaten 183 against Pakistan in a 2005 one-day international in Jaipur.

Although he cannot reprise those knocks of his prime, Dhoni is producing useful cameos, usually at number eight, to help Chennai close in on a playoff berth this season.

Against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Dhoni's nine-ball 20 helped Chennai post 167-8, setting up their 27-run victory in the low-scoring contest.

Dhoni's average of 48 is second among the Chennai batters and his 204-plus strike rate is higher than that of any of his teammates.

"I have told them, 'This is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot' and it has been working," Dhoni quipped after the win against Delhi. "This is what I need to do, happy to contribute with whatever deliveries I'm getting."