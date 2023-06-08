Real Madrid agree 103 million euros fee to sign Bellingham from Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for an initial fee of 103 million euros ($110.4 million), the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Bellingham will become the third player to be signed by Real Madrid for a fee worth at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019).

"With realisation of this transfer, Real Madrid will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 103 million euros," Dortmund said in a statement.

The 19-year-old, who had been linked with several major European clubs, joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for 25 million pounds ($31.17 million), becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.