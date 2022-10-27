LaLiga resumes following Spain's midweek European debacle

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be back on the pitch for their LaLiga games this weekend, licking their wounds after disastrous midweek performances in the Champions League.

For the first time in history Spain had three teams knocked out of the top European tournament in the group stage, as Barcelona, Atletico and Sevilla failed miserably to advance past their groups to the round of 16.

Even champions Real Madrid, who were already through and playing to wrap up top spot, lost 3-1 at Leipzig on Tuesday, their first defeat in all competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's team, who will host modest Girona on Sunday, are on top of the LaLiga standings on 31 points, three ahead of Barcelona, who lost the lead thanks to a 3-1 defeat to their bitter rivals at Santiago Bernabeu in 'El Clasico' two weeks ago.