Premier League clubs post record revenues as Europe recovers from COVID-19 impact

Clubs will have to adjust wage costs in future to adhere to UEFA's new "sustainability regulations", which were passed in 2022 and limit teams to spending no more than 70% of their revenue on their squads.

The regulations came into force in 2022. The 70% figure will be reached after a three-year transition period, gradually falling from 90%.

"The focus for all clubs must now shift to ensure long-term financial sustainability across the football system, and the introduction of new regulations across European football are appropriately timed to support this," Bridge said.

"Record growth in the Premier League continues to increase revenue polarisation between and within European football leagues, and every league faces new challenges brought by increased competition, regulation and the strain of a challenging macroeconomic climate."

In England, the combined net debt in the top flight decreased by 34% to 2.7 billion pounds in 2021-22 following the takeovers of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Net debt also declined by 110 million pounds in the second-tier Championship, but wage costs exceeded revenues for the fifth straight year.

"The net debt of Championship clubs remains significant, with a vast number of clubs increasing their loans over the 2021/22 season," Bridge said.