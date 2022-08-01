England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

An extra time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.

England coach Sarina Wiegman became the first manager to win the Euros with two different nations having led her native Netherlands to the title in 2017.

"I just can’t stop crying. We talk, we talk and we talk and we finally done it. You know what, the kids are alright. This is the proudest moment of my life," England captain Leah Williamson said pitchside.