No surprise, no lessons learned as PSG exit Champions League early again

Choupo-Moting has improved since then and netted from close range after being set up by Leon Goretzka to put Bayern 1-0 in front before Serge Gnabry put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, leaving PSG to reflect on what went wrong again.

HUMILIATING ELIMINATIONS

This time the joke was on the Paris side and it was not the first time after humiliating eliminations against Barcelona and Manchester United in 2017 and 2019, respectively, after they had taken a seemingly decisive advantage in the first leg.

It is now the fifth time in the last seven campaigns that PSG have exited Europe's elite club competition in the last 16.

"We have to stick together all the time. We must have pride," said Danilo Pereira, who played well on Wednesday but cannot be considered a world-class player.

The same goes for the likes of Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, who were partnering Verratti in midfield.

While Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann sent the experienced Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane on from the bench, his PSG counterpart Christophe Galtier had to call on 17-year-old Warren Zaire Emery and Hugo Ekitike, 20 late in the game.

Former PSG great David Ginola, a pundit for Canal Plus, was fuming, pointing out that the team lacked grit.

"There has been a real problem for years. There are players in this team, I wonder about the recruitment policy," he said.