    বাংলা

    Messi eyes goal milestone in first Argentina game since World Cup triumph

    The Argentine could make it a night to remember if he can score one more goal to reach the 800-mark in his professional career, although his rival Cristiano Ronaldo remains the all-time leader with 828

    Reuters
    Published : 23 March 2023, 03:32 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 03:32 AM

    Having fulfilled a lifetime dream, Lionel Messi will get to celebrate with Argentina's fans on Thursday as they play their first match after winning the World Cup in Qatar last year.

    More than 80,000 people will attend the Monumental Stadium in Argentina's capital for a friendly against Panama.

    While many would have seen winning the biggest trophy in football as the perfect note on which to an end an illustrious international career, the 35-year-old Messi has decided he has more to give for his country.

    "Leo (Messi) is fine," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "Until he says otherwise, he will continue to come. He is happy on the pitch, with the national team."

    The Paris St Germain forward could make it a night to remember if gets on the scoresheet as he needs one more goal to reach the 800-mark in his professional career, although his rival Cristiano Ronaldo remains the all-time leader with 828.

    A double would see Messi, Argentina's record scorer, reach a century of goals for his country.

    The last time Messi scored more than one goal in a game was in December's World Cup final against France, where Argentina won on penalties to claim the trophy for the first time in 36 years and spark massive celebrations in the football-mad country.

    Messi, who also led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, was named FIFA player of the year in February for the second time, capping a remarkable few months.

    The Argentine playmaker, who also boasts a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, has little left to prove having also enjoyed huge success at club level at Barcelona and then PSG, having won 11 league titles, four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina Training - Julio Humberto Grondona Training Camp, Ezeiza, Argentina - Nov 9, 2021 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training with Leonel Messi
    Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he thinks Messi can make it to the next World Cup
    Bullet holes are pictured on a supermarket door that belongs to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, after after two people on motorcycles attacked it and left a threatening message for Messi and the city mayor, Pablo Javkin, according to local media, in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina March 2, 2023.
    Threat left for Messi after attack on wife’s family business
    Television images showed bullet casings on the sidewalk where the business belonging to the family of his wife is located
    Argentina must retain competitive edge after World Cup win says Scaloni
    Argentina must retain edge after WC triumph: Scaloni
    The squad against Panama will feature messi and rest of the World Champions on Dec 18, says the coach
    Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - February 27, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi winner of The Best FIFA Player award 2022 REUTERS
    Messi named FIFA player of the year
    The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain