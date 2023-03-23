Messi eyes goal milestone in first Argentina game since World Cup triumph

Having fulfilled a lifetime dream, Lionel Messi will get to celebrate with Argentina's fans on Thursday as they play their first match after winning the World Cup in Qatar last year.

More than 80,000 people will attend the Monumental Stadium in Argentina's capital for a friendly against Panama.

While many would have seen winning the biggest trophy in football as the perfect note on which to an end an illustrious international career, the 35-year-old Messi has decided he has more to give for his country.

"Leo (Messi) is fine," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "Until he says otherwise, he will continue to come. He is happy on the pitch, with the national team."