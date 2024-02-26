    বাংলা

    Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game

    The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2024, 04:43 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2024, 04:43 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in an exciting Saudi Pro League game on Sunday.

    The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left.

    After the final whistle, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

    In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

    The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned.

    There has been no official response but Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the national football federation (SAFF) had opened an investigation into the incident.

    "The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, said on social media platform X.

    "Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

    Al Nassr were not immediately available to comment.

    The 39-year-old Ronaldo has faced similar criticism in the past. In April last year, he appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

    Earlier this month, he picked up an Al Hilal scarf thrown at him from the stands, put it in his shorts and then threw it away as he walked towards the tunnel after Al Nassr lost 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final.

    Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr as a free agent in late 2022, tops the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances so far this season. Al Nassr are second in the table with 52 points, four behind Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Friendly - Al Nassr v Al Hilal - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 8, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS
    Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr the edge in Asian CL last 16
    The Portuguese icon scores nine minutes from time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha
    35% of Hajj packages still unsold after four rounds of extensions
    Despite extensions, 35% of Hajj packages still unsold
    This year, Bangladesh can send 127,198 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, but 44,043 seats are still unfilled
    Bangladesh asks Saudi Arabia for ‘support’ to tackle dollar crisis
    Dollar crisis: Bangladesh asks Saudi for ‘support’
    “They said they will consider the request,” says Salman F Rahman, advisor to the prime minister
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 5, 2024.
    Saudi Arabia: No diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state
    The kingdom issued the statement to affirm its steadfast position to Washington on the Palestinian issue

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps