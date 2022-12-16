    বাংলা

    Messi by the numbers

    At the age of 35, Lionel Messi has been one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup in what will probably be his last

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 03:22 PM

    The following is a look at Argentina captain Lionel Messi's career by the numbers:

    499 million: Global followers on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (over 10 times the population of Argentina)

    $120 million: Messi's estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents' fees, according to Forbes.

    $26.60 million: Messi's estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

    2,194: Minutes played in the World Cup. Only Paolo Maldini of Italy has played more (2,217)

    853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

    701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

    171: International caps

    96: International goals

    37: Club trophies won

    35: Age

    25: Matches played at the World Cup (joint record with Lothar Matthaeus)

    18: Appearances as captain in the World Cup -- a record

    16: World Cup match victories (Miroslav Klose has 17)

    16 years: The gap between his first and latest World Cup goals

    10: Player of the match awards (first given in 2002)

    11: World Cup goals (Argentine record)

    7: Ballons d'Or

    6: Men to have played in five World Cups Messi, Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo

    6: Assists in the knockout phase of World Cups

    5: World Cups played in and assisted in

    2: World Cup finals

    1: Copa America trophy

    0: World Cup winners' medals

    RELATED STORIES
    Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 12, 2022, France's Raphael Varane during the press conference
    France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms
    Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate are the latest to fall ill
    FILE PHOTO: Argentina's coach Diego Maradona hugs Argentina's Lionel Messi after their 2010 World Cup quarter-final football match against Germany at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, July 3, 2010.
    Messi's 'Maradona moment' faces formidable French final hurdle
    Even if the Argentine forward has not quite carried the team emotionally in the way Maradona did in 1986, the 35-year-old has certainly delivered magical moments on the pitch, often in key periods
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 4, 2022 General view inside the stadium during the match.
    Amid WC criticisms, is it time for sport to be greener?
    Qatar reported 0.2 megatonnes of CO2 equivalent instead of 1.6 megatonnes as the carbon footprint of six permanent stadiums, a report by environmental monitor Carbon Market Watch found
    Endrick
    Real agree deal to sign Brazilian teenage Endrick
    The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher