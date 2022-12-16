Messi by the numbers

499 million: Global followers on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (over 10 times the population of Argentina)

$120 million: Messi's estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents' fees, according to Forbes.

$26.60 million: Messi's estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

2,194: Minutes played in the World Cup. Only Paolo Maldini of Italy has played more (2,217)

853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

171: International caps

96: International goals

37: Club trophies won

35: Age