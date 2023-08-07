    বাংলা

    Bellingham fever fuels Real Madrid hopes

    The 20-year-old has lived up to sky-high expectations, and his coach and team mates in Real Madrid are delighted by his performances in pre-season matches

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 03:43 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 03:43 AM

    Real Madrid are banking on the arrival of England midfielder Jude Bellingham to regain the La Liga title from Barcelona and challenge seriously for a record-extending 15th European Cup.

    The 20-year-old has lived up to sky high expectations as the Spanish giants invested 103 million euros plus 30 million in add-ons to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, the second most expensive signing in the club's history.

    Bellingham has made an instant impact in the dressing room with his coach and team mates delighted by his performances in pre-season matches.

    The departures of attacking players including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Spain international Marco Asensio have left Real short of firepower, with only journeyman forward Joselu signed from relegated Espanyol.

    Rumours continue to swirl about a possible move for France striker Kylian Mbappe who has said he has no intention of extending his contract with Paris St Germain.

    For now, however, Real are lacking a top-level striker to replace Benzema and coach Carlo Ancelotti is relying on the versatile Bellingham, changing the system he used in his former spells at Real Madrid when they won the Champions League in 2014 and 2022.

    Instead of his traditional 4-3-3, Ancelotti adopted a 4-4-2 formation in pre-season friendlies with Bellingham as an attacking midfielder and jet-heeled Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo as centre forwards.

    Bellingham's displays were widely praised in Spanish media and his connection with Vinicius excited Ancelotti.

    "Bellingham is a complete midfielder and different from the others we have," the Italian told reporters during Real's pre-season trip to the US

    "He is a fantastic player. The team has to get used to his quality, which is extraordinary. His arrival in the box is very important for the team.

    "He is very important for us because he has a lot of pace and intensity in his game. He moves very well without the ball, he goes into free space and adds another quality to this fantastic squad."

    Real Madrid start their bid for a record-extending 36th Spanish title on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao.

    RELATED STORIES
    UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Turkey v Wales - Samsun 19 May Stadium, Tekkekoy, Samsun, Turkey - June 19, 2023 Turkey's Mehmet Umut Nayir celebrates scoring their first goal with Merih Demiral and Arda Guler
    Real sign Turkey's midfielder Guler
    Guler, who also plays for Turkey's national squad, signed with the Spanish club for six years, Real Madrid said on its website
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 11, 2022 England's Jude Bellingham looks dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup
    Real Madrid confirm Bellingham signing from Dortmund
    Bellingham is the third player signed by Real Madrid for a fee of at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 24, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match
    CBF president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
    Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position
    Real Madrid agree 103 million euros fee to sign Bellingham from Dortmund
    Real agree 103m euros fee to sign Bellingham
    Bellingham will become the third player to be signed by Real Madrid for a fee worth at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019)

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination