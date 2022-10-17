Arsenal hold off hungry Leeds to stay top of Premier League

Arsenal handed Leeds United their first home loss of the season with a gritty 1-0 victory in a frantic game at Elland Road on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League with their best ever start to a season.

Bukayo Saka's first-half goal was enough to give Arsenal a spirited victory against an eager Leeds side, marking the first time in the North London club's history that they have won nine of their opening 10 games in a top-flight season.

Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play in the 35th minute when he latched onto Martin Odegaard's through-ball to smash a shot over goalkeeper Illan Meslier's head from a narrow angle.