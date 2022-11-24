For Chinese football fans, World Cup highlights COVID lockdown blues

COVID POLICIES

An open letter to China's National Health Commission questioning COVID policies asked if China was "on the same planet" as Qatar and went viral on Tuesday before being deleted.

"My biggest takeaway from watching the world cup: no one is wearing a mask, and no one is afraid of the pandemic!" wrote a Weibo user surnamed Wang.

"How long will the policies keep us in lockdown? Are we not the same species with those from the rest of the world? Are we closing off the entire country from the world now?"

Many calls for reopening have come from the urban middle class, but views on zero-COVID vary considerably, China-watchers said.

"There are also people living in small towns who are still quite fearful about the virus and are deeply influenced by China's propaganda narrative that portrays foreign countries' situation as a failure," said Fang Kecheng, a China media researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

State broadcaster CCTV has spent millions of dollars on rights to broadcast the event, even though China has not qualified for the competition since 2002, its sole appearance.

Like other Chinese state media it has opted not to dwell on this topic, nor other politically prickly ones to emerge during the tournament, such as protests from players before matches.

Yet frustrations have been exacerbated by the recent wave of infections across the country, which has prompted new curbs and lockdowns, even after authorities announced a move to ease restrictions earlier this month.

In Beijing nightlife areas, bars are closed, although a handful have quietly offered secret broadcasts, with fans keeping the TV volume and their cheers down in order not to alert the authorities.