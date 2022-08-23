Pakistan approves agreement draft to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar: minister

It was not immediately clear when the agreement would be signed between the two countries.

The cabinet summary, reviewed by Reuters, said the government of Qatar had requested assistance in security-related aspects of the World Cup between Nov 21 and Dec 18 2022, and that Pakistan's military had proposed the signing of an agreement between both states for the purpose.

"The agreement aims to define the obligations of the two parties, the specific specializations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations," the summary read.

Qatar’s government media office did not immediately confirm or respond to a request to explain why Doha has requested the Pakistani troops or what they will be doing during the tournament.

There was also no immediate response from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is overseeing the organisation of the World Cup, including security.

The summary did not provide any details of the agreement such as how many personnel could be sent.