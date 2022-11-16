Barcelona's Lewandowski given three-game ban for red card

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three matches by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after he was sent off in his side's 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.

Defender Gerard Pique, who was on the substitute bench, was given a four-game ban after he was shown a red card at halftime due to complaining to and insulting the referee in what was the last game of his career.

Lewandowski was shown a yellow card for dragging back Nacho Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later received his second after appearing to elbow David Garcia in the face.